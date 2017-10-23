Edition:
Ten Pao Group Holdings Ltd (1979.HK)

1979.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-5.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.68
Open
HK$2.63
Day's High
HK$2.67
Day's Low
HK$2.50
Volume
3,440,000
Avg. Vol
2,778,731
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,178.67 3,235.00 3,130.00 3,041.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3,757.33 3,901.00 3,623.00 3,376.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.24 0.26 0.23 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,178.67 3,178.67 3,178.67 3,143.00 3,041.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3,757.33 3,757.33 3,757.33 3,705.33 3,376.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ten Pao Group Holdings Ltd News

