Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,756.60 2,818.00 2,636.00 2,594.34 Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,154.07 3,342.00 3,041.00 2,765.42 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.17 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.27 0.29 0.25 0.21