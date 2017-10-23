Edition:
India

SSY Group Ltd (2005.HK)

2005.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.96
Day's Low
HK$3.87
Volume
3,295,452
Avg. Vol
3,782,761
52-wk High
HK$3.96
52-wk Low
HK$2.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,756.60 2,818.00 2,636.00 2,594.34
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,154.07 3,342.00 3,041.00 2,765.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.17
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.27 0.29 0.25 0.21

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,756.60 2,736.13 2,736.13 2,643.16 2,594.34
Year Ending Dec-18 3,154.07 3,091.43 3,042.10 2,913.14 2,765.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SSY Group Ltd News