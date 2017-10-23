Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)
2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|7
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.76
|2.83
|2.82
|2.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|200,375.00
|234,794.00
|166,056.00
|140,260.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|270,937.00
|327,091.00
|203,146.00
|164,928.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|0.76
|0.89
|0.62
|0.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|1.04
|1.34
|0.75
|0.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|24.84
|30.00
|20.00
|16.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|200,375.00
|199,690.00
|198,721.00
|193,504.00
|140,260.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|270,937.00
|269,747.00
|268,138.00
|254,242.00
|164,928.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.76
|0.76
|0.75
|0.71
|0.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.04
|1.04
|1.02
|0.95
|0.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
