Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 25 200,375.00 234,794.00 166,056.00 140,260.00 Year Ending Dec-18 25 270,937.00 327,091.00 203,146.00 164,928.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 26 0.76 0.89 0.62 0.55 Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.04 1.34 0.75 0.64 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 24.84 30.00 20.00 16.40