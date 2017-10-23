Edition:
India

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$12.48
Open
HK$12.62
Day's High
HK$12.84
Day's Low
HK$12.36
Volume
19,391,469
Avg. Vol
46,267,166
52-wk High
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 4
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 5 7
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.83 2.82 2.96

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25 200,375.00 234,794.00 166,056.00 140,260.00
Year Ending Dec-18 25 270,937.00 327,091.00 203,146.00 164,928.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 26 0.76 0.89 0.62 0.55
Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.04 1.34 0.75 0.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 24.84 30.00 20.00 16.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 200,375.00 199,690.00 198,721.00 193,504.00 140,260.00
Year Ending Dec-18 270,937.00 269,747.00 268,138.00 254,242.00 164,928.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.76 0.76 0.75 0.71 0.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1.04 1.04 1.02 0.95 0.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd News

» More 2007.HK News