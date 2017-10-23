Edition:
140.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.50 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$140.10
Open
HK$140.10
Day's High
HK$142.60
Day's Low
HK$139.20
Volume
2,475,378
Avg. Vol
5,183,330
52-wk High
HK$147.70
52-wk Low
HK$65.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.52 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 14 11 12
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 15 12 11
(3) HOLD 5 5 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.97 1.95 2.17 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 6,931.15 8,034.00 5,933.85 6,056.71
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10 5,354.84 5,724.52 5,020.00 4,954.98
Year Ending Dec-17 34 20,924.30 22,791.00 19,552.00 18,313.60
Year Ending Dec-18 34 26,075.30 30,410.00 22,587.60 21,123.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 18 1.52 1.85 1.28 1.26
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 1.10 1.24 0.90 1.08
Year Ending Dec-17 35 4.43 4.90 3.89 3.95
Year Ending Dec-18 35 5.67 6.96 4.48 4.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 30.34 34.13 25.00 25.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,446.05 4,429.21 16.84 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,092.89 4,215.06 122.17 2.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,346.04 5,736.58 390.54 7.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,041.04 4,206.69 165.65 4.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,000.02 3,018.81 18.80 0.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.89 0.87 0.02 2.15
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.84 0.87 0.02 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.17 1.28 0.11 9.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.87 0.90 0.03 3.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.63 0.60 0.03 4.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,931.15 6,931.15 6,916.50 6,751.33 6,056.71
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,354.84 5,354.84 5,354.84 5,294.97 4,954.98
Year Ending Dec-17 20,924.30 20,931.00 20,932.90 20,646.30 18,313.60
Year Ending Dec-18 26,075.30 26,084.30 26,009.00 24,606.60 21,123.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.49 1.26
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.08
Year Ending Dec-17 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.39 3.95
Year Ending Dec-18 5.67 5.67 5.65 5.29 4.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

