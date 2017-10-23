AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)
2018.HK on Hong Kong Stock
140.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.50 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$140.10
Open
HK$140.10
Day's High
HK$142.60
Day's Low
HK$139.20
Volume
2,475,378
Avg. Vol
5,183,330
52-wk High
HK$147.70
52-wk Low
HK$65.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.52
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|13
|14
|11
|12
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|15
|12
|11
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.97
|1.95
|2.17
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|6,931.15
|8,034.00
|5,933.85
|6,056.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10
|5,354.84
|5,724.52
|5,020.00
|4,954.98
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34
|20,924.30
|22,791.00
|19,552.00
|18,313.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|26,075.30
|30,410.00
|22,587.60
|21,123.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18
|1.52
|1.85
|1.28
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11
|1.10
|1.24
|0.90
|1.08
|Year Ending Dec-17
|35
|4.43
|4.90
|3.89
|3.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|35
|5.67
|6.96
|4.48
|4.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|30.34
|34.13
|25.00
|25.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,446.05
|4,429.21
|16.84
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,092.89
|4,215.06
|122.17
|2.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,346.04
|5,736.58
|390.54
|7.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,041.04
|4,206.69
|165.65
|4.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,000.02
|3,018.81
|18.80
|0.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.89
|0.87
|0.02
|2.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.84
|0.87
|0.02
|2.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.17
|1.28
|0.11
|9.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.87
|0.90
|0.03
|3.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.63
|0.60
|0.03
|4.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,931.15
|6,931.15
|6,916.50
|6,751.33
|6,056.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,354.84
|5,354.84
|5,354.84
|5,294.97
|4,954.98
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20,924.30
|20,931.00
|20,932.90
|20,646.30
|18,313.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,075.30
|26,084.30
|26,009.00
|24,606.60
|21,123.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.52
|1.52
|1.52
|1.49
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|1.08
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.39
|3.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.67
|5.67
|5.65
|5.29
|4.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher as tech gains offset financials losses
- BRIEF-AAC Technologies announces strategic cooperation agreement with Ping An Bank
- AAC Technologies says CITIC Bank to provide $1.5 bln credit line
- Hong Kong draws short straw at hedge-fund jamboree
- UPDATE 1-AAC Tech surges after research firms defend it against short-seller