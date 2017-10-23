Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 9,323.76 10,862.40 6,668.52 6,033.61 Year Ending Dec-18 5 11,363.10 12,266.00 10,048.60 6,403.27 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.01 0.02 -0.02 0.02 Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.02 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 27.23 27.23 27.23 -10.22