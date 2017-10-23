Edition:
FIH Mobile Ltd (2038.HK)

2038.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$2.46
Open
HK$2.48
Day's High
HK$2.48
Day's Low
HK$2.44
Volume
3,815,401
Avg. Vol
7,983,611
52-wk High
HK$3.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.32

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 9,323.76 10,862.40 6,668.52 6,033.61
Year Ending Dec-18 5 11,363.10 12,266.00 10,048.60 6,403.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.01 0.02 -0.02 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 27.23 27.23 27.23 -10.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,323.76 9,679.63 9,289.68 8,911.49 6,033.61
Year Ending Dec-18 11,363.10 11,363.10 10,709.30 10,131.80 6,403.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

FIH Mobile Ltd News

