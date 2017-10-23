FIH Mobile Ltd (2038.HK)
2038.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|9,323.76
|10,862.40
|6,668.52
|6,033.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|11,363.10
|12,266.00
|10,048.60
|6,403.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|-10.22
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,323.76
|9,679.63
|9,289.68
|8,911.49
|6,033.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,363.10
|11,363.10
|10,709.30
|10,131.80
|6,403.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts HY loss attributable of $196.556 mln
- BRIEF-FIH Mobile confirms for HY ended 30 June 2017 it expects turnover ranging from $4.2 bln to $4.25 bln
- BRIEF-Fih Mobile now expects consolidated net loss to be less than US$240 million
- BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
- BRIEF-FIH Mobile posts qtrly profit from continuing operations of $22.7 mln