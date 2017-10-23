Edition:
Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd (2111.HK)

2111.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
HK$4.45
Open
HK$4.46
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.46
Volume
536,000
Avg. Vol
1,811,257
52-wk High
HK$7.47
52-wk Low
HK$4.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.21 2.21 2.14 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 2,770.51 2,960.00 2,548.00 2,910.09
Year Ending Dec-18 11 3,247.45 3,803.00 2,830.00 3,481.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.35 0.39 0.29 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.44 0.51 0.39 0.61

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,770.51 2,770.51 2,817.69 2,731.24 2,910.09
Year Ending Dec-18 3,247.45 3,247.45 3,317.21 3,207.65 3,481.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.38 0.42 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 0.44 0.44 0.48 0.52 0.61

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd News