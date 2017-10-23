Edition:
Luye Pharma Group Ltd (2186.HK)

2186.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.25 (+4.95%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.06
Day's High
HK$5.31
Day's Low
HK$5.03
Volume
33,366,500
Avg. Vol
13,345,599
52-wk High
HK$5.41
52-wk Low
HK$3.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 11 11
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.89 1.89 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 3,588.08 3,810.12 3,202.50 3,141.67
Year Ending Dec-18 12 3,928.08 4,275.81 3,566.64 3,567.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.29 0.33 0.24 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.34 0.39 0.28 0.34
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.10 19.10 19.10 19.83

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,588.08 3,608.73 3,624.58 3,621.41 3,141.67
Year Ending Dec-18 3,928.08 3,961.20 3,991.92 4,060.00 3,567.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.36 0.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Luye Pharma Group Ltd News

