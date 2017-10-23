Luye Pharma Group Ltd (2186.HK)
2186.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.25 (+4.95%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.06
Day's High
HK$5.31
Day's Low
HK$5.03
Volume
33,366,500
Avg. Vol
13,345,599
52-wk High
HK$5.41
52-wk Low
HK$3.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|10
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.89
|1.89
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|3,588.08
|3,810.12
|3,202.50
|3,141.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|3,928.08
|4,275.81
|3,566.64
|3,567.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.29
|0.33
|0.24
|0.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.34
|0.39
|0.28
|0.34
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|19.10
|19.10
|19.10
|19.83
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,588.08
|3,608.73
|3,624.58
|3,621.41
|3,141.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,928.08
|3,961.20
|3,991.92
|4,060.00
|3,567.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.29
|0.30
|0.30
|0.31
|0.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.36
|0.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Luye Pharma repurchases 6.6 mln shares
- BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group says HY profit attributable fell 9.2 pct
- BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group's unit to buy two biological antibody products
- BRIEF-Luye Pharma Group Company updates on AGM schedule with respect to typhoon signal
- BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical signs agreement with Luye Pharma's unit