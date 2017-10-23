Edition:
Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd (2199.HK)

2199.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.47
Open
HK$7.50
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.46
Volume
2,090,147
Avg. Vol
1,607,300
52-wk High
HK$8.33
52-wk Low
HK$5.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.17 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 4,599.44 4,660.21 4,547.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 5,639.68 6,385.00 5,039.00 7,011.72
Year Ending Mar-19 7 6,715.79 7,689.00 5,698.00 8,176.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 0.10 0.16 0.04 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 0.25 0.30 0.18 0.59
Year Ending Mar-19 7 0.40 0.57 0.23 0.83

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,599.44 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,639.68 5,639.68 5,455.15 5,466.43 7,011.72
Year Ending Mar-19 6,715.79 6,715.79 6,386.51 6,399.64 8,176.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd News