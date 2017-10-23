Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 4,599.44 4,660.21 4,547.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 5,639.68 6,385.00 5,039.00 7,011.72 Year Ending Mar-19 7 6,715.79 7,689.00 5,698.00 8,176.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 0.10 0.16 0.04 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 0.25 0.30 0.18 0.59 Year Ending Mar-19 7 0.40 0.57 0.23 0.83