China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK)

2202.HK on Hong Kong Stock

26.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.85
Day's High
HK$26.95
Day's Low
HK$26.25
Volume
4,671,649
Avg. Vol
15,478,517
52-wk High
HK$29.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.74 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 9 8 8
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.40 2.42 2.48

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 305,231.00 340,059.00 268,260.00 282,336.00
Year Ending Dec-18 18 358,620.00 408,646.00 292,523.00 300,394.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.74 1.74 1.74 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.76 3.06 2.47 2.58
Year Ending Dec-18 18 3.28 3.82 2.71 2.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.50 30.33 17.27 12.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.56 0.67 0.11 19.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.11 0.07 0.04 38.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.26 1.60 0.35 27.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 305,231.00 305,231.00 304,639.00 299,917.00 282,336.00
Year Ending Dec-18 358,620.00 358,620.00 355,034.00 340,839.00 300,394.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.62 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.76 2.76 2.74 2.62 2.58
Year Ending Dec-18 3.28 3.28 3.23 3.05 2.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Vanke Co Ltd News

