China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK)
2202.HK on Hong Kong Stock
26.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.74
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.40
|2.42
|2.48
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|305,231.00
|340,059.00
|268,260.00
|282,336.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|358,620.00
|408,646.00
|292,523.00
|300,394.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.74
|1.74
|1.74
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.76
|3.06
|2.47
|2.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|3.28
|3.82
|2.71
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.50
|30.33
|17.27
|12.03
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.56
|0.67
|0.11
|19.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.11
|0.07
|0.04
|38.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.26
|1.60
|0.35
|27.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|305,231.00
|305,231.00
|304,639.00
|299,917.00
|282,336.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|358,620.00
|358,620.00
|355,034.00
|340,839.00
|300,394.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.74
|1.74
|1.74
|1.62
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.76
|2.76
|2.74
|2.62
|2.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.28
|3.28
|3.23
|3.05
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
