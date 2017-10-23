Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 305,231.00 340,059.00 268,260.00 282,336.00 Year Ending Dec-18 18 358,620.00 408,646.00 292,523.00 300,394.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.74 1.74 1.74 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.76 3.06 2.47 2.58 Year Ending Dec-18 18 3.28 3.82 2.71 2.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.50 30.33 17.27 12.03