Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,051.98 1,051.98 1,051.98 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,157.07 1,157.07 1,157.07 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.44 0.44 0.44 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.52 0.52 0.52 --