Edition:
India

Honworld Group Ltd (2226.HK)

2226.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
315,000
Avg. Vol
579,020
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$3.48

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,051.98 1,051.98 1,051.98 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,157.07 1,157.07 1,157.07 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.44 0.44 0.44 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.52 0.52 0.52 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,051.98 1,051.98 1,051.98 1,051.98 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,157.07 1,157.07 1,157.07 1,157.07 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Honworld Group Ltd News