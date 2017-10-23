Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 29 70,087.00 79,068.00 58,092.00 50,366.20 Year Ending Dec-18 29 82,581.60 103,871.00 70,529.70 52,585.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.43 0.43 0.43 -- Year Ending Dec-17 29 1.50 1.81 1.29 1.23 Year Ending Dec-18 30 1.76 2.12 1.24 1.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 29.44 30.99 27.89 28.37