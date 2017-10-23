Edition:
India

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (2238.HK)

2238.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.45 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
HK$20.15
Open
HK$20.35
Day's High
HK$20.85
Day's Low
HK$20.20
Volume
20,596,997
Avg. Vol
23,726,612
52-wk High
HK$20.85
52-wk Low
HK$8.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.09 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 14 13 9 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 14 13 12
(3) HOLD 2 2 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.70 1.93 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 70,087.00 79,068.00 58,092.00 50,366.20
Year Ending Dec-18 29 82,581.60 103,871.00 70,529.70 52,585.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.43 0.43 0.43 --
Year Ending Dec-17 29 1.50 1.81 1.29 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 30 1.76 2.12 1.24 1.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 29.44 30.99 27.89 28.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12,958.00 12,958.10 0.10 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-12 3,484.30 3,162.30 322.00 9.24
Quarter Ending Jun-12 3,082.27 3,056.80 25.46 0.83
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.09 0.11 0.02 22.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.25 0.25 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 70,087.00 70,075.60 69,715.40 67,044.90 50,366.20
Year Ending Dec-18 82,581.60 82,559.10 82,179.00 76,939.70 52,585.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.09 0.11 0.11 0.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.44 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 1.76 1.76 1.75 1.60 1.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd News

» More 2238.HK News