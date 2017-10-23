Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (2238.HK)
2238.HK on Hong Kong Stock
20.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.09
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|14
|13
|9
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|14
|13
|12
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.70
|1.93
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|70,087.00
|79,068.00
|58,092.00
|50,366.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29
|82,581.60
|103,871.00
|70,529.70
|52,585.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|1.50
|1.81
|1.29
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|1.76
|2.12
|1.24
|1.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|29.44
|30.99
|27.89
|28.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12,958.00
|12,958.10
|0.10
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|3,484.30
|3,162.30
|322.00
|9.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|3,082.27
|3,056.80
|25.46
|0.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.09
|0.11
|0.02
|22.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.25
|0.25
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|70,087.00
|70,075.60
|69,715.40
|67,044.90
|50,366.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|82,581.60
|82,559.10
|82,179.00
|76,939.70
|52,585.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.09
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.44
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.76
|1.76
|1.75
|1.60
|1.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project
- BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group receives approval regarding non-public issuance of shares
- BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co says total sales volume for vehicles for Sept was 187,105 units
- BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile appoints Xu Li as joint company secretary
- Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on internet-connected cars