Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd (2255.HK)

2255.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.94
Open
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.92
Volume
1,095,000
Avg. Vol
1,779,068
52-wk High
HK$2.07
52-wk Low
HK$1.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.86 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,079.91 2,132.69 2,037.84 2,148.16
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,665.77 2,987.37 2,304.47 2,844.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.09 0.10 0.07 0.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.00 17.00 17.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,079.91 2,079.91 2,197.70 2,222.34 2,148.16
Year Ending Dec-18 2,665.77 2,665.77 2,777.26 2,877.11 2,844.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd News