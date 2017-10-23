Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,079.91 2,132.69 2,037.84 2,148.16 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,665.77 2,987.37 2,304.47 2,844.83 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.09 0.10 0.07 0.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.00 17.00 17.00 --