TK Group Holdings Ltd (2283.HK)

2283.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$4.02
Open
HK$4.03
Day's High
HK$4.09
Day's Low
HK$4.03
Volume
113,000
Avg. Vol
1,189,344
52-wk High
HK$4.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.86 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,856.92 1,895.00 1,835.00 1,864.37
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,078.72 2,105.00 2,006.00 2,056.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.33 0.35 0.32 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.41 0.48 0.36 0.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 23.50 23.50 23.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,856.92 1,856.92 1,856.43 1,845.80 1,864.37
Year Ending Dec-18 2,078.72 2,078.72 2,078.27 2,071.00 2,056.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.30 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 0.41 0.41 0.40 0.37 0.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

TK Group Holdings Ltd News

