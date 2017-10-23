Edition:
India

Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd (2298.HK)

2298.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
HK$3.38
Open
HK$3.32
Day's High
HK$3.43
Day's Low
HK$3.25
Volume
865,000
Avg. Vol
1,555,494
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$2.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.73 2.50 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 5,492.48 5,688.75 5,352.91 6,622.44
Year Ending Dec-18 11 5,976.23 6,378.13 5,681.67 7,282.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.17 0.22 0.15 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.21 0.24 0.18 0.37

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,492.48 5,492.48 5,483.64 5,528.06 6,622.44
Year Ending Dec-18 5,976.23 5,976.23 5,959.32 5,993.68 7,282.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.20 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd News