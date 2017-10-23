Edition:
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd (2314.HK)

2314.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+1.77%)
Prev Close
HK$9.61
Open
HK$9.62
Day's High
HK$9.80
Day's Low
HK$9.60
Volume
14,136,000
Avg. Vol
11,577,012
52-wk High
HK$10.94
52-wk Low
HK$5.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 7 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.94 2.00 2.00 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 25,584.80 28,903.50 22,766.00 20,246.70
Year Ending Dec-18 17 28,796.60 33,082.00 25,486.00 21,520.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.01 1.14 0.90 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.09 1.33 0.84 0.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.85 14.90 6.80 9.97

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25,584.80 25,524.60 25,168.70 23,891.00 20,246.70
Year Ending Dec-18 28,796.60 28,675.20 28,131.60 26,571.00 21,520.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.01 1.02 0.98 0.85 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 1.09 1.09 1.04 0.92 0.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

