PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK)
2328.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.24 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
HK$14.92
Open
HK$15.04
Day's High
HK$15.22
Day's Low
HK$14.88
Volume
21,592,530
Avg. Vol
27,376,102
52-wk High
HK$15.76
52-wk Low
HK$11.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|6
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.57
|2.61
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|297,099.00
|321,980.00
|283,726.00
|296,896.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|327,664.00
|368,470.00
|305,424.00
|328,732.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|1.40
|1.61
|1.12
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|1.51
|2.08
|1.12
|1.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|14.70
|20.00
|11.15
|8.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|297,099.00
|297,099.00
|297,099.00
|295,597.00
|296,896.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|327,664.00
|327,664.00
|327,664.00
|326,278.00
|328,732.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.38
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.51
|1.51
|1.51
|1.50
|1.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-PICC Property And Casualty's 9-month direct premium income rmb261,633 mln
- BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty updates on derivative action involving a director
- BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty nominates executive directors
- BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE
- BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty posts HY net profit RMB 12.08 billion