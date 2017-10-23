Edition:
PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK)

2328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
HK$14.92
Open
HK$15.04
Day's High
HK$15.22
Day's Low
HK$14.88
Volume
21,592,530
Avg. Vol
27,376,102
52-wk High
HK$15.76
52-wk Low
HK$11.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 8
(3) HOLD 6 6 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 6 5
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.57 2.61 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 297,099.00 321,980.00 283,726.00 296,896.00
Year Ending Dec-18 15 327,664.00 368,470.00 305,424.00 328,732.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 1.40 1.61 1.12 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 23 1.51 2.08 1.12 1.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 14.70 20.00 11.15 8.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 297,099.00 297,099.00 297,099.00 295,597.00 296,896.00
Year Ending Dec-18 327,664.00 327,664.00 327,664.00 326,278.00 328,732.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.38 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1.51 1.51 1.51 1.50 1.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd News

