Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (2342.HK)

2342.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.43HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.47
Day's Low
HK$1.43
Volume
12,277,068
Avg. Vol
10,972,086
52-wk High
HK$1.66
52-wk Low
HK$1.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 5,638.94 5,638.94 5,638.94 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 5,599.96 5,599.96 5,599.96 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,638.94 5,638.94 5,638.94 5,638.94 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5,599.96 5,599.96 5,599.96 5,599.96 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

