Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd (2343.HK)

2343.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$1.87
Open
HK$1.85
Day's High
HK$1.86
Day's Low
HK$1.82
Volume
21,772,106
Avg. Vol
24,732,019
52-wk High
HK$2.03
52-wk Low
HK$1.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.29 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,447.18 1,503.03 1,366.00 1,267.94
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,723.95 1,955.60 1,575.00 1,290.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.00 0.01 -0.00 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,447.18 1,446.74 1,420.45 1,441.11 1,267.94
Year Ending Dec-18 1,723.95 1,726.30 1,702.08 1,706.06 1,290.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 0
Earnings

