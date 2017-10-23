Edition:
Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd (2356.HK)

2356.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$17.80
Open
HK$17.90
Day's High
HK$17.90
Day's Low
HK$17.70
Volume
737,856
Avg. Vol
863,658
52-wk High
HK$17.90
52-wk Low
HK$13.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 5,007.04 5,126.99 4,882.22 4,979.52
Year Ending Dec-18 6 5,333.64 5,420.00 5,137.55 5,209.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.72 1.83 1.62 1.63
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.81 1.92 1.70 1.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.91 10.91 10.91 5.61

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,007.04 5,009.87 5,010.39 5,066.88 4,979.52
Year Ending Dec-18 5,333.64 5,352.64 5,360.66 5,408.19 5,209.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.73 1.73 1.67 1.63
Year Ending Dec-18 1.81 1.83 1.84 1.81 1.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

