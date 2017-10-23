Edition:
SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd (2386.HK)

2386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$6.66
Open
HK$6.76
Day's High
HK$6.77
Day's Low
HK$6.60
Volume
2,849,363
Avg. Vol
3,673,552
52-wk High
HK$8.58
52-wk Low
HK$6.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.27 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 43,332.90 49,021.70 33,611.90 46,440.90
Year Ending Dec-18 10 48,139.30 52,765.40 38,335.10 49,096.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.54 0.65 0.41 0.68
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.66 0.81 0.51 0.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 21.21 27.69 10.24 -5.81

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 43,332.90 43,332.90 43,504.00 45,553.50 46,440.90
Year Ending Dec-18 48,139.30 48,139.30 48,139.30 48,965.30 49,096.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.56 0.68
Year Ending Dec-18 0.66 0.66 0.66 0.67 0.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd News

