Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 43,332.90 49,021.70 33,611.90 46,440.90 Year Ending Dec-18 10 48,139.30 52,765.40 38,335.10 49,096.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.54 0.65 0.41 0.68 Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.66 0.81 0.51 0.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 21.21 27.69 10.24 -5.81