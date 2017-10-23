Edition:
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (2393.HK)

2393.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.21
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.19
Volume
1,325,000
Avg. Vol
1,816,230
52-wk High
HK$4.42
52-wk Low
HK$3.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4,547.61 4,777.55 4,339.07 4,153.94
Year Ending Dec-18 4 5,094.22 5,216.96 4,987.05 4,583.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.16 0.20 0.13 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.20 0.25 0.15 0.21
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.73 25.73 25.73 40.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,547.61 4,547.61 4,547.61 4,648.47 4,153.94
Year Ending Dec-18 5,094.22 5,094.22 5,094.22 5,298.89 4,583.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

