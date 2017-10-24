Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 151,300.00 151,300.00 151,300.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 556,527.00 560,700.00 551,000.00 554,439.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 566,065.00 572,000.00 556,000.00 560,538.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 143.78 157.85 136.10 148.98 Year Ending Dec-18 6 159.96 174.07 148.90 161.02