Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)
2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,106JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+0.22%)
¥11 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥5,095
Open
¥5,100
Day's High
¥5,114
Day's Low
¥5,091
Volume
165,200
Avg. Vol
1,368,791
52-wk High
¥5,114
52-wk Low
¥3,355
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|66.25
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|524,020.00
|540,500.00
|509,425.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|524,335.00
|524,335.00
|524,335.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|2,007,210.00
|2,057,000.00
|1,906,000.00
|1,916,920.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|2,079,820.00
|2,152,000.00
|2,011,220.00
|1,935,040.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|66.25
|66.25
|66.25
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|74.81
|74.81
|74.81
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|252.64
|312.72
|213.91
|204.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|285.41
|318.50
|241.40
|219.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.30
|17.30
|11.30
|7.66
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|516,984.00
|558,199.00
|41,215.00
|7.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|373,109.00
|379,176.00
|6,067.00
|1.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|497,642.00
|501,860.00
|4,218.00
|0.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|486,820.00
|483,460.00
|3,359.50
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|373,592.00
|380,241.00
|6,649.00
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|524,020.00
|524,020.00
|531,715.00
|529,354.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|524,335.00
|524,335.00
|524,335.00
|524,335.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,007,210.00
|2,007,210.00
|1,998,900.00
|1,951,440.00
|1,916,920.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,079,820.00
|2,079,820.00
|2,075,560.00
|2,039,090.00
|1,935,040.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
