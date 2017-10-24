Edition:
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)

2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,106JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥5,095
Open
¥5,100
Day's High
¥5,114
Day's Low
¥5,091
Volume
165,200
Avg. Vol
1,368,791
52-wk High
¥5,114
52-wk Low
¥3,355

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 66.25 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.25 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 524,020.00 540,500.00 509,425.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 524,335.00 524,335.00 524,335.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,007,210.00 2,057,000.00 1,906,000.00 1,916,920.00
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,079,820.00 2,152,000.00 2,011,220.00 1,935,040.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 66.25 66.25 66.25 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 74.81 74.81 74.81 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 252.64 312.72 213.91 204.89
Year Ending Dec-18 13 285.41 318.50 241.40 219.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.30 17.30 11.30 7.66

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 516,984.00 558,199.00 41,215.00 7.97
Quarter Ending Mar-17 373,109.00 379,176.00 6,067.00 1.63
Quarter Ending Sep-16 497,642.00 501,860.00 4,218.00 0.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 486,820.00 483,460.00 3,359.50 0.69
Quarter Ending Mar-16 373,592.00 380,241.00 6,649.00 1.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 524,020.00 524,020.00 531,715.00 529,354.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 524,335.00 524,335.00 524,335.00 524,335.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,007,210.00 2,007,210.00 1,998,900.00 1,951,440.00 1,916,920.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,079,820.00 2,079,820.00 2,075,560.00 2,039,090.00 1,935,040.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd News

