Edition:
India

Boc Aviation Ltd (2588.HK)

2588.HK on Hong Kong Stock

42.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$42.00
Open
HK$42.15
Day's High
HK$42.50
Day's Low
HK$41.60
Volume
1,034,487
Avg. Vol
705,893
52-wk High
HK$43.30
52-wk Low
HK$37.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.78 1.90 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 10,985.00 11,480.20 10,616.10 10,992.10
Year Ending Dec-18 10 13,248.60 14,275.10 12,242.30 12,929.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 5.46 5.55 5.39 5.27
Year Ending Dec-18 10 6.42 6.77 6.03 6.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.52 13.52 13.52 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,985.00 10,985.00 10,977.90 10,926.10 10,992.10
Year Ending Dec-18 13,248.60 13,248.60 13,187.40 13,182.10 12,929.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.46 5.46 5.46 5.40 5.27
Year Ending Dec-18 6.42 6.42 6.42 6.33 6.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Boc Aviation Ltd News

» More 2588.HK News