Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,342.66 4,947.21 4,026.45 6,270.50 Year Ending Dec-18 7 6,258.33 7,424.03 4,993.53 7,482.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.79 0.83 0.73 0.88 Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.99 1.06 0.95 1.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.72 30.72 30.72 --