Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd (2666.HK)

2666.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+5.19%)
Prev Close
HK$6.74
Open
HK$6.92
Day's High
HK$7.12
Day's Low
HK$6.77
Volume
40,303,532
Avg. Vol
6,139,051
52-wk High
HK$7.83
52-wk Low
HK$6.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,342.66 4,947.21 4,026.45 6,270.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 6,258.33 7,424.03 4,993.53 7,482.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.79 0.83 0.73 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.99 1.06 0.95 1.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.72 30.72 30.72 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,342.66 4,342.66 4,342.66 4,744.41 6,270.50
Year Ending Dec-18 6,258.33 6,258.33 6,258.33 6,908.27 7,482.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.79 0.79 0.77 0.74 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 0.97 0.94 1.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd News

