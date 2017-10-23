Edition:
China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd (2669.HK)

2669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
HK$1.87
Open
HK$1.88
Day's High
HK$1.91
Day's Low
HK$1.86
Volume
10,640,957
Avg. Vol
20,734,407
52-wk High
HK$2.10
52-wk Low
HK$1.23

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.25 1.25 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,722.50 2,825.00 2,590.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,092.75 3,346.00 2,710.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.11 0.12 0.10 0.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,722.50 2,722.50 2,720.67 2,720.67 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3,092.75 3,092.75 3,058.67 3,058.67 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd News

