Edition:
India

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd (2727.HK)

2727.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$3.57
Open
HK$3.60
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
26,844,500
Avg. Vol
17,954,703
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$3.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.02 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 80,605.00 81,970.80 78,707.20 83,538.80
Year Ending Dec-18 8 83,696.10 89,665.00 79,263.30 87,853.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.16 0.19 0.12 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.17 0.22 0.12 0.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.80 8.42 5.17 3.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 17,845.00 17,845.10 0.14 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-11 15,585.00 15,584.50 0.48 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.03 0.02 0.01 33.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.04 0.04 0.00 1.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 80,605.00 80,605.00 80,618.40 81,306.90 83,538.80
Year Ending Dec-18 83,696.10 83,696.10 83,693.50 84,813.40 87,853.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd News

» More 2727.HK News