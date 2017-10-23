Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 80,605.00 81,970.80 78,707.20 83,538.80 Year Ending Dec-18 8 83,696.10 89,665.00 79,263.30 87,853.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.16 0.19 0.12 0.18 Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.17 0.22 0.12 0.19 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.80 8.42 5.17 3.45