Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd (2727.HK)
2727.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$3.57
Open
HK$3.60
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
26,844,500
Avg. Vol
17,954,703
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$3.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.02
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|80,605.00
|81,970.80
|78,707.20
|83,538.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|83,696.10
|89,665.00
|79,263.30
|87,853.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.16
|0.19
|0.12
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.17
|0.22
|0.12
|0.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.80
|8.42
|5.17
|3.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|17,845.00
|17,845.10
|0.14
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|15,585.00
|15,584.50
|0.48
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|1.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|80,605.00
|80,605.00
|80,618.40
|81,306.90
|83,538.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|83,696.10
|83,696.10
|83,693.50
|84,813.40
|87,853.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
