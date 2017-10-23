Edition:
Jiayuan International Group Ltd (2768.HK)

2768.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.60
Open
HK$5.61
Day's High
HK$5.61
Day's Low
HK$5.54
Volume
1,980,000
Avg. Vol
2,475,716
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6,094.89 6,094.89 6,094.89 6,647.02
Year Ending Dec-18 1 7,421.11 7,421.11 7,421.11 7,189.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.56
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.63

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,094.89 6,094.89 6,094.89 4,813.77 6,647.02
Year Ending Dec-18 7,421.11 7,421.11 7,421.11 6,486.80 7,189.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.39 0.56
Year Ending Dec-18 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

