Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (2778.HK)

2778.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.78
Open
HK$5.76
Day's High
HK$5.80
Day's Low
HK$5.73
Volume
3,812,000
Avg. Vol
7,198,627
52-wk High
HK$6.46
52-wk Low
HK$4.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.56 2.50 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,641.08 2,857.00 2,323.00 2,620.48
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,737.61 2,987.00 2,361.48 2,695.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.24 0.29 0.22 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.24 0.30 0.21 0.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.80 4.80 4.80 2.95

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,641.08 2,641.08 2,624.47 2,628.68 2,620.48
Year Ending Dec-18 2,737.61 2,737.61 2,718.42 2,714.26 2,695.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

