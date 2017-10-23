Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,641.08 2,857.00 2,323.00 2,620.48 Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,737.61 2,987.00 2,361.48 2,695.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.24 0.29 0.22 0.22 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.24 0.30 0.21 0.22 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.80 4.80 4.80 2.95