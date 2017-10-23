Edition:
China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK)

2799.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$3.76
Open
HK$3.78
Day's High
HK$3.79
Day's Low
HK$3.68
Volume
68,802,260
Avg. Vol
41,521,182
52-wk High
HK$3.94
52-wk Low
HK$2.49

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 4 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.70 2.50 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 138,021.00 144,243.00 124,182.00 111,912.00
Year Ending Dec-18 4 159,117.00 168,971.00 137,749.00 111,835.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.68 0.71 0.63 0.62
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.77 0.91 0.66 0.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 7.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 138,021.00 138,021.00 138,021.00 128,723.00 111,912.00
Year Ending Dec-18 159,117.00 159,117.00 159,117.00 147,595.00 111,835.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.62
Year Ending Dec-18 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

