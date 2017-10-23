China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK)
2799.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.60%)
HK$-0.06 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$3.76
HK$3.76
Open
HK$3.78
HK$3.78
Day's High
HK$3.79
HK$3.79
Day's Low
HK$3.68
HK$3.68
Volume
68,802,260
68,802,260
Avg. Vol
41,521,182
41,521,182
52-wk High
HK$3.94
HK$3.94
52-wk Low
HK$2.49
HK$2.49
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.70
|2.50
|2.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|138,021.00
|144,243.00
|124,182.00
|111,912.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|159,117.00
|168,971.00
|137,749.00
|111,835.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.68
|0.71
|0.63
|0.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.77
|0.91
|0.66
|0.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|7.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|138,021.00
|138,021.00
|138,021.00
|128,723.00
|111,912.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|159,117.00
|159,117.00
|159,117.00
|147,595.00
|111,835.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.67
|0.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Nanjing Panda Electronics' shareholder Huarong Asset to unload A-shares within 6 months
- BRIEF-Northeast Pharmaceutical Group says second biggest shareholder unloads 1.73 pct stake in co
- BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management posts HY total income of RMB60.81 bln
- BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds
- BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management approves plan for non-public issuance of offshore preference shares