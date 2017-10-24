Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 277,956.00 291,205.00 268,225.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 291,760.00 293,600.00 288,620.00 1,177,000.00 Year Ending Mar-17 14 1,102,690.00 1,143,000.00 1,080,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 1,154,420.00 1,192,000.00 1,130,000.00 1,194,740.00 Year Ending Mar-19 15 1,196,110.00 1,242,170.00 1,146,000.00 1,242,350.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.97 10.85 0.20 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.01 16.01 16.01 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 84.73 90.72 78.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 105.94 120.10 99.60 112.26 Year Ending Mar-19 16 117.62 133.73 107.40 126.85 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 11.12 14.26 7.98 2.10