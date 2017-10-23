Edition:
India

Beijing Capital Land Ltd (2868.HK)

2868.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$4.50
Open
HK$4.45
Day's High
HK$4.48
Day's Low
HK$4.31
Volume
2,068,000
Avg. Vol
3,762,699
52-wk High
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 26,006.20 26,006.20 26,006.20 25,738.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1 30,018.20 30,018.20 30,018.20 31,016.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.58 0.61 0.56 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.78 0.78 0.77 0.74

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26,006.20 26,006.20 26,006.20 26,006.20 25,738.20
Year Ending Dec-18 30,018.20 30,018.20 30,018.20 30,018.20 31,016.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.54 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.72 0.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Beijing Capital Land Ltd News

