Beijing Capital Land Ltd (2868.HK)
2868.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$4.50
Open
HK$4.45
Day's High
HK$4.48
Day's Low
HK$4.31
Volume
2,068,000
Avg. Vol
3,762,699
52-wk High
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.82
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|26,006.20
|26,006.20
|26,006.20
|25,738.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|30,018.20
|30,018.20
|30,018.20
|31,016.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.58
|0.61
|0.56
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.78
|0.78
|0.77
|0.74
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26,006.20
|26,006.20
|26,006.20
|26,006.20
|25,738.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30,018.20
|30,018.20
|30,018.20
|30,018.20
|31,016.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.54
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.72
|0.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB 2.79 billion in Sept 2017
- BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land enters into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters
- BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB3.68 bln in August
- BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land updates on July month contracted sales
- BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts rmb580.1 mln profit attributable for period ended 31 March 2017