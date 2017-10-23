Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 26,006.20 26,006.20 26,006.20 25,738.20 Year Ending Dec-18 1 30,018.20 30,018.20 30,018.20 31,016.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.58 0.61 0.56 0.58 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.78 0.78 0.77 0.74