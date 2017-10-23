Edition:
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd (2869.HK)

2869.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+2.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.87
Open
HK$4.88
Day's High
HK$5.03
Day's Low
HK$4.88
Volume
5,358,000
Avg. Vol
6,776,680
52-wk High
HK$5.27
52-wk Low
HK$2.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.29 1.29 1.67 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 5,616.98 5,835.06 5,379.90 5,801.86
Year Ending Dec-18 6 7,025.05 7,501.27 6,441.68 7,969.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.22 0.27 0.18 0.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.60 20.60 20.60 -4.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,616.98 5,616.98 5,472.79 5,394.36 5,801.86
Year Ending Dec-18 7,025.05 7,025.05 6,839.30 6,703.89 7,969.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

