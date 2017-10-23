Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 5,616.98 5,835.06 5,379.90 5,801.86 Year Ending Dec-18 6 7,025.05 7,501.27 6,441.68 7,969.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.15 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.22 0.27 0.18 0.17 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.60 20.60 20.60 -4.60