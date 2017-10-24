Edition:
Unitika Ltd (3103.T)

3103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

985JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
¥970
Open
¥973
Day's High
¥986
Day's Low
¥969
Volume
299,500
Avg. Vol
973,548
52-wk High
¥1,050
52-wk Low
¥670

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 129,200.00 129,200.00 129,200.00 139,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 132,400.00 132,400.00 132,400.00 141,700.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 92.00 92.00 92.00 135.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 107.00 107.00 107.00 152.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 35,300.00 31,282.00 4,018.00 11.38
Quarter Ending Jun-16 33,900.00 31,289.00 2,611.00 7.70
Quarter Ending Mar-12 45,500.00 45,158.00 342.00 0.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 129,200.00 129,200.00 129,200.00 129,200.00 139,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 132,400.00 132,400.00 132,400.00 132,400.00 141,700.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Unitika Ltd News

