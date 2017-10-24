Unitika Ltd (3103.T)
3103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
985JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+1.55%)
¥15 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|129,200.00
|129,200.00
|129,200.00
|139,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|132,400.00
|132,400.00
|132,400.00
|141,700.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|92.00
|92.00
|92.00
|135.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|107.00
|107.00
|107.00
|152.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|35,300.00
|31,282.00
|4,018.00
|11.38
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|33,900.00
|31,289.00
|2,611.00
|7.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|45,500.00
|45,158.00
|342.00
|0.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|129,200.00
|129,200.00
|129,200.00
|129,200.00
|139,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|132,400.00
|132,400.00
|132,400.00
|132,400.00
|141,700.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings