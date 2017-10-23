Edition:
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd (3311.HK)

3311.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$11.38
Open
HK$11.48
Day's High
HK$11.52
Day's Low
HK$11.30
Volume
4,945,452
Avg. Vol
9,786,925
52-wk High
HK$14.47
52-wk Low
HK$10.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 8 8
(3) HOLD 2 2 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.85 1.85 2.05 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 53,562.40 57,115.00 49,518.10 50,231.80
Year Ending Dec-18 18 62,399.50 74,153.00 54,542.30 56,400.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.23 1.41 0.99 1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.44 1.61 1.23 1.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.38 24.69 24.07 7.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 53,562.40 53,562.40 53,738.90 53,151.40 50,231.80
Year Ending Dec-18 62,399.50 62,399.50 62,587.10 61,392.40 56,400.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.23 1.23 1.25 1.28 1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 1.44 1.44 1.47 1.56 1.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd News

