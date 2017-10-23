Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 53,562.40 57,115.00 49,518.10 50,231.80 Year Ending Dec-18 18 62,399.50 74,153.00 54,542.30 56,400.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.23 1.41 0.99 1.24 Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.44 1.61 1.23 1.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.38 24.69 24.07 7.41