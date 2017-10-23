Edition:
India

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (3320.HK)

3320.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.18 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$9.21
Open
HK$9.25
Day's High
HK$9.39
Day's Low
HK$9.21
Volume
5,377,700
Avg. Vol
7,173,046
52-wk High
HK$10.20
52-wk Low
HK$8.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.90 2.00 2.11 1.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 174,371.00 177,740.00 172,030.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 11 193,917.00 200,987.00 187,862.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.55 0.59 0.52 --
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.62 0.65 0.56 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.50 9.50 9.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 174,371.00 174,371.00 173,676.00 173,457.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 193,917.00 193,917.00 192,610.00 192,304.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.55 0.55 0.54 0.54 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.62 0.62 0.61 0.61 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd News