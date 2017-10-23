Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 44,561.10 44,561.10 44,561.10 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 192,117.00 209,877.00 180,367.00 208,116.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 207,263.00 228,484.00 185,570.00 223,276.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.20 0.22 0.19 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.29 0.29 0.29 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.89 0.95 0.77 0.89 Year Ending Dec-18 25 0.93 1.04 0.81 0.90 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.08 6.08 6.08 2.55