BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd (3329.HK)

3329.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+3.19%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.52
Day's High
HK$2.63
Day's Low
HK$2.52
Volume
7,249,494
Avg. Vol
1,740,141
52-wk High
HK$2.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.34

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,310.00 1,310.00 1,310.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,666.00 1,666.00 1,666.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.15 0.15 0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.18 0.18 0.18 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,310.00 1,310.00 1,310.00 1,355.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,666.00 1,666.00 1,666.00 1,744.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.19 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

