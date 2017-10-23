Edition:
Vinda International Holdings Ltd (3331.HK)

3331.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
HK$14.36
Open
HK$14.58
Day's High
HK$14.60
Day's Low
HK$14.40
Volume
147,000
Avg. Vol
487,032
52-wk High
HK$16.90
52-wk Low
HK$13.86

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.64 2.64 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 13,375.40 13,823.00 13,125.90 14,197.60
Year Ending Dec-18 13 14,614.00 15,283.00 14,128.00 15,707.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.61 0.67 0.57 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.71 0.86 0.64 0.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.39 20.00 8.78 16.79

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13,375.40 13,375.40 13,375.40 13,395.80 14,197.60
Year Ending Dec-18 14,614.00 14,614.00 14,614.00 14,627.00 15,707.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Vinda International Holdings Ltd News