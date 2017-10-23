Edition:
Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd (3336.HK)

3336.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.96
Day's Low
HK$2.90
Volume
606,000
Avg. Vol
4,022,904
52-wk High
HK$3.58
52-wk Low
HK$2.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 2.00 1.71 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 8,195.50 8,493.00 8,044.00 8,700.68
Year Ending Dec-18 4 8,574.50 8,799.00 8,352.00 8,528.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.46 0.65 0.29 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.47 0.63 0.31 0.57

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,195.50 8,195.50 8,230.75 8,213.24 8,700.68
Year Ending Dec-18 8,574.50 8,574.50 8,553.64 8,498.24 8,528.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.49 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.48 0.57 0.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

