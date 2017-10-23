Edition:
Far East Horizon Ltd (3360.HK)

3360.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$7.46
Open
HK$7.50
Day's High
HK$7.58
Day's Low
HK$7.36
Volume
6,070,200
Avg. Vol
2,911,613
52-wk High
HK$8.00
52-wk Low
HK$6.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.60 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 9,752.75 10,419.00 9,345.00 10,662.60
Year Ending Dec-18 4 11,585.50 12,948.00 11,001.00 12,992.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.84 0.89 0.79 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.98 1.04 0.88 1.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,752.75 9,752.75 9,752.75 9,538.33 10,662.60
Year Ending Dec-18 11,585.50 11,585.50 11,585.50 11,030.00 12,992.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.84 0.84 0.83 0.82 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 0.98 0.98 0.97 0.96 1.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Far East Horizon Ltd News

