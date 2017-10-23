Edition:
Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd (3369.HK)

3369.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.77
Open
HK$2.76
Day's High
HK$2.78
Day's Low
HK$2.74
Volume
529,000
Avg. Vol
3,104,100
52-wk High
HK$3.11
52-wk Low
HK$1.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 7,311.71 7,713.37 6,910.04 5,974.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 7,452.15 7,903.26 7,001.03 6,199.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.24 0.29 0.20 0.10
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.24 0.30 0.19 0.11

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,311.71 7,311.71 7,311.71 7,311.71 5,974.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7,452.15 7,452.15 7,452.15 7,452.15 6,199.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.20 0.10
Year Ending Dec-18 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.20 0.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

