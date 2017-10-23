Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd (3377.HK)
3377.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$5.21
Open
HK$5.27
Day's High
HK$5.27
Day's Low
HK$5.17
Volume
4,201,552
Avg. Vol
14,951,555
52-wk High
HK$5.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.17
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.44
|2.67
|2.61
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|40,974.90
|45,422.80
|38,124.10
|37,724.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|46,951.60
|55,918.10
|40,582.90
|41,826.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|0.55
|0.75
|0.36
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|0.66
|0.84
|0.40
|0.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.12
|9.12
|9.12
|10.26
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|40,974.90
|40,974.90
|40,596.40
|40,085.70
|37,724.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|46,951.60
|46,951.60
|46,018.10
|44,505.90
|41,826.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.55
|0.55
|0.54
|0.50
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.66
|0.66
|0.63
|0.57
|0.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for Sept amounted to about RMB6.67 bln
- Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB'
- ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs
- Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)'
- BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for August amounted to about RMB6.52 billion