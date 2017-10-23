Edition:
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd (3377.HK)

3377.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$5.21
Open
HK$5.27
Day's High
HK$5.27
Day's Low
HK$5.17
Volume
4,201,552
Avg. Vol
14,951,555
52-wk High
HK$5.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.44 2.67 2.61

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 40,974.90 45,422.80 38,124.10 37,724.10
Year Ending Dec-18 16 46,951.60 55,918.10 40,582.90 41,826.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.55 0.75 0.36 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 17 0.66 0.84 0.40 0.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.12 9.12 9.12 10.26

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 40,974.90 40,974.90 40,596.40 40,085.70 37,724.10
Year Ending Dec-18 46,951.60 46,951.60 46,018.10 44,505.90 41,826.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.55 0.55 0.54 0.50 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 0.66 0.66 0.63 0.57 0.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd News

