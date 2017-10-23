Edition:
Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd (3380.HK)

3380.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$8.06
Open
HK$8.17
Day's High
HK$8.18
Day's Low
HK$7.96
Volume
5,610,000
Avg. Vol
17,395,326
52-wk High
HK$10.40
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.79 1.69 1.73 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 32,898.50 43,640.20 29,777.70 29,374.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 40,855.00 50,150.00 38,016.50 34,847.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.88 0.96 0.80 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.16 1.28 1.01 0.88
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.12 35.12 35.12 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 32,898.50 32,898.50 33,210.60 31,177.10 29,374.40
Year Ending Dec-18 40,855.00 40,855.00 41,106.10 39,506.60 34,847.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.88 0.88 0.87 0.85 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 1.16 1.16 1.15 1.12 0.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

