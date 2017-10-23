Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 32,898.50 43,640.20 29,777.70 29,374.40 Year Ending Dec-18 10 40,855.00 50,150.00 38,016.50 34,847.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.88 0.96 0.80 0.80 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.16 1.28 1.01 0.88 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.12 35.12 35.12 --