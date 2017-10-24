Edition:
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)

3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,632JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-14 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
¥4,646
Open
¥4,640
Day's High
¥4,660
Day's Low
¥4,618
Volume
888,000
Avg. Vol
2,146,610
52-wk High
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 10.76 February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.85 1.85 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 4 1,471,820.00 1,511,070.00 1,388,070.00 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 4 1,605,430.00 1,677,800.00 1,534,310.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 16 5,789,370.00 5,928,280.00 5,677,000.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 16 6,078,670.00 6,281,000.00 5,730,000.00 5,958,160.00
Year Ending Feb-19 15 6,368,180.00 7,300,000.00 5,830,000.00 6,044,250.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 10.76 11.95 9.58 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 56.89 57.67 56.12 --
Year Ending Feb-17 16 98.48 132.85 81.80 --
Year Ending Feb-18 16 216.10 250.93 192.19 234.39
Year Ending Feb-19 15 249.33 276.68 204.40 255.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 37.44 37.44 37.44 11.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 1,518,710.00 1,519,110.00 401.50 0.03
Quarter Ending May-17 1,455,200.00 1,468,090.00 12,886.00 0.89
Quarter Ending Feb-17 1,471,820.00 1,546,760.00 74,939.00 5.09
Quarter Ending Nov-16 1,431,250.00 1,422,760.00 8,488.00 0.59
Quarter Ending Aug-16 1,588,130.00 1,471,420.00 116,707.50 7.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 1,471,820.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 1,605,430.00 1,597,230.00 1,599,980.00 1,599,980.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 5,789,370.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 6,078,670.00 6,079,800.00 6,086,170.00 6,096,920.00 5,958,160.00
Year Ending Feb-19 6,368,180.00 6,376,770.00 6,410,100.00 6,413,170.00 6,044,250.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Feb-19 0 2 0 4
Earnings

