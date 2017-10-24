Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)
3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,632JPY
7:11am IST
4,632JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-14 (-0.30%)
¥-14 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
¥4,646
¥4,646
Open
¥4,640
¥4,640
Day's High
¥4,660
¥4,660
Day's Low
¥4,618
¥4,618
Volume
888,000
888,000
Avg. Vol
2,146,610
2,146,610
52-wk High
¥4,891
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148
¥4,148
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|10.76
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.86
|1.85
|1.85
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|4
|1,471,820.00
|1,511,070.00
|1,388,070.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|4
|1,605,430.00
|1,677,800.00
|1,534,310.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|16
|5,789,370.00
|5,928,280.00
|5,677,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|16
|6,078,670.00
|6,281,000.00
|5,730,000.00
|5,958,160.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|15
|6,368,180.00
|7,300,000.00
|5,830,000.00
|6,044,250.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|2
|10.76
|11.95
|9.58
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|2
|56.89
|57.67
|56.12
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|16
|98.48
|132.85
|81.80
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|16
|216.10
|250.93
|192.19
|234.39
|Year Ending Feb-19
|15
|249.33
|276.68
|204.40
|255.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|11.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-17
|1,518,710.00
|1,519,110.00
|401.50
|0.03
|Quarter Ending May-17
|1,455,200.00
|1,468,090.00
|12,886.00
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|1,471,820.00
|1,546,760.00
|74,939.00
|5.09
|Quarter Ending Nov-16
|1,431,250.00
|1,422,760.00
|8,488.00
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Aug-16
|1,588,130.00
|1,471,420.00
|116,707.50
|7.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|1,471,820.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|1,605,430.00
|1,597,230.00
|1,599,980.00
|1,599,980.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5,789,370.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6,078,670.00
|6,079,800.00
|6,086,170.00
|6,096,920.00
|5,958,160.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6,368,180.00
|6,376,770.00
|6,410,100.00
|6,413,170.00
|6,044,250.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Earnings
- UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners
- UPDATE 1-Seven & i posts record quarterly profit on strong 7-Eleven sales
- Seven & i H1 profit up, driven by strong 7-Eleven sales
- BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings unit to close two stores
- BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings Tokyo-based unit receives administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission