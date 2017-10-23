Agile Group Holdings Ltd (3383.HK)
3383.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$11.92
Open
HK$11.96
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.64
Volume
6,770,750
Avg. Vol
13,846,504
52-wk High
HK$12.92
52-wk Low
HK$3.88
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|11
|11
|10
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.50
|2.59
|2.77
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|48,645.80
|52,790.00
|42,161.00
|47,006.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|53,803.50
|60,745.20
|47,582.00
|50,083.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|1.14
|1.28
|1.01
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|1.34
|1.68
|1.14
|0.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|26.56
|29.70
|23.41
|8.43
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|48,645.80
|48,970.00
|49,271.00
|49,244.20
|47,006.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|53,803.50
|53,897.10
|53,909.30
|53,083.40
|50,083.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.14
|1.15
|1.12
|1.00
|0.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.34
|1.34
|1.28
|1.15
|0.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|2
- BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company
- BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings proposes to spin-off and separately list shares of A-Living
- BRIEF-Agile Group says HY profit attributbale to shareholders of co RMB 1.86 billion
- BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings expects to record an increase in net profit of more than 100% for HY
- ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stays strong as China trade data disappoints