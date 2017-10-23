Edition:
Agile Group Holdings Ltd (3383.HK)

3383.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$11.92
Open
HK$11.96
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.64
Volume
6,770,750
Avg. Vol
13,846,504
52-wk High
HK$12.92
52-wk Low
HK$3.88

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 11 11 10
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.50 2.59 2.77

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 48,645.80 52,790.00 42,161.00 47,006.30
Year Ending Dec-18 21 53,803.50 60,745.20 47,582.00 50,083.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 1.14 1.28 1.01 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 22 1.34 1.68 1.14 0.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.56 29.70 23.41 8.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 48,645.80 48,970.00 49,271.00 49,244.20 47,006.30
Year Ending Dec-18 53,803.50 53,897.10 53,909.30 53,083.40 50,083.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.14 1.15 1.12 1.00 0.81
Year Ending Dec-18 1.34 1.34 1.28 1.15 0.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Agile Group Holdings Ltd News

