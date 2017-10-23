Edition:
Legend Holdings Corp (3396.HK)

3396.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$20.20
Open
HK$20.20
Day's High
HK$20.40
Day's Low
HK$19.90
Volume
496,100
Avg. Vol
1,013,790
52-wk High
HK$24.25
52-wk Low
HK$17.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 362,596.00 374,022.00 351,171.00 392,783.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 367,795.00 374,769.00 360,820.00 425,339.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.61
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.91 3.05 2.77 2.72

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 362,596.00 362,596.00 362,659.00 349,524.00 392,783.00
Year Ending Dec-18 367,795.00 367,795.00 367,795.00 347,387.00 425,339.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.67 2.67 2.64 2.52 2.61
Year Ending Dec-18 2.91 2.91 2.91 2.73 2.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Legend Holdings Corp News

