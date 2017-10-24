Teijin Ltd (3401.T)
3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,341JPY
7:11am IST
2,341JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-18 (-0.76%)
¥-18 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
¥2,359
¥2,359
Open
¥2,349
¥2,349
Day's High
¥2,349
¥2,349
Day's Low
¥2,327
¥2,327
Volume
446,900
446,900
Avg. Vol
1,488,302
1,488,302
52-wk High
¥2,468
¥2,468
52-wk Low
¥1,824
¥1,824
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|207,547.00
|214,820.00
|203,020.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|213,546.00
|213,546.00
|213,546.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|741,286.00
|750,000.00
|734,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|836,356.00
|855,000.00
|804,000.00
|764,588.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|855,012.00
|886,600.00
|823,000.00
|772,729.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|197.23
|215.10
|188.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|216.60
|232.30
|157.60
|200.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|220.31
|248.07
|167.80
|207.63
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|197,273.00
|198,239.00
|966.00
|0.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|207,547.00
|206,111.00
|1,435.67
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|189,510.00
|182,131.00
|7,379.50
|3.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|189,628.00
|178,823.00
|10,805.50
|5.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|181,041.00
|174,226.00
|6,815.00
|3.76
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|207,547.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|213,546.00
|213,546.00
|213,546.00
|213,546.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|741,286.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|836,356.00
|836,356.00
|836,689.00
|835,856.00
|764,588.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|855,012.00
|855,012.00
|856,138.00
|855,950.00
|772,729.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan
- BRIEF- Teijin to transfer rights and obligations to unit TEIJIN FRONTIER
- BRIEF- JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop allogeneic regenerative medical product using DPCs with Teijin
- BRIEF-Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility
- BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan