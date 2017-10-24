Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 207,547.00 214,820.00 203,020.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 213,546.00 213,546.00 213,546.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 741,286.00 750,000.00 734,300.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 836,356.00 855,000.00 804,000.00 764,588.00 Year Ending Mar-19 8 855,012.00 886,600.00 823,000.00 772,729.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 197.23 215.10 188.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 216.60 232.30 157.60 200.73 Year Ending Mar-19 9 220.31 248.07 167.80 207.63