Teijin Ltd (3401.T)

3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,341JPY
7:11am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-18 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
¥2,359
Open
¥2,349
Day's High
¥2,349
Day's Low
¥2,327
Volume
446,900
Avg. Vol
1,488,302
52-wk High
¥2,468
52-wk Low
¥1,824

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.44 2.44 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 207,547.00 214,820.00 203,020.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 213,546.00 213,546.00 213,546.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 741,286.00 750,000.00 734,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 836,356.00 855,000.00 804,000.00 764,588.00
Year Ending Mar-19 8 855,012.00 886,600.00 823,000.00 772,729.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 197.23 215.10 188.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 216.60 232.30 157.60 200.73
Year Ending Mar-19 9 220.31 248.07 167.80 207.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 197,273.00 198,239.00 966.00 0.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 207,547.00 206,111.00 1,435.67 0.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 189,510.00 182,131.00 7,379.50 3.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 189,628.00 178,823.00 10,805.50 5.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 181,041.00 174,226.00 6,815.00 3.76

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 207,547.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 213,546.00 213,546.00 213,546.00 213,546.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 741,286.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 836,356.00 836,356.00 836,689.00 835,856.00 764,588.00
Year Ending Mar-19 855,012.00 855,012.00 856,138.00 855,950.00 772,729.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

