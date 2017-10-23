Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 14 23,571.40 24,987.80 21,973.70 25,468.20 Year Ending Dec-18 14 26,300.90 28,611.90 23,500.00 28,381.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.31 0.31 0.31 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.93 1.01 0.86 0.86 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.01 1.18 0.82 0.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.94 9.94 9.94 8.58