Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (3618.HK)
3618.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$5.19
Open
HK$5.16
Day's High
HK$5.19
Day's Low
HK$5.12
Volume
10,248,641
Avg. Vol
9,302,678
52-wk High
HK$6.01
52-wk Low
HK$4.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.23
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|12
|12
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.56
|2.39
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|23,571.40
|24,987.80
|21,973.70
|25,468.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|26,300.90
|28,611.90
|23,500.00
|28,381.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.93
|1.01
|0.86
|0.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1.01
|1.18
|0.82
|0.93
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.94
|9.94
|9.94
|8.58
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|5,226.50
|5,403.04
|176.54
|3.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|5,261.00
|5,124.83
|136.17
|2.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|4,456.00
|5,312.30
|856.30
|19.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4,899.00
|5,009.20
|110.20
|2.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|4,530.00
|4,998.50
|468.50
|10.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.00
|2.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.13
|0.22
|0.09
|69.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23,571.40
|23,571.40
|24,029.80
|24,230.80
|25,468.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,300.90
|26,300.90
|26,889.50
|27,071.60
|28,381.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.93
|0.92
|0.93
|0.93
|0.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
- BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank appoints Song Qinghua as independent non-executive director
- BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces approval of directional additional issuance of domestic shares
- BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co says HY net profit attributable RMB4.59 bln
- BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces additional issue of domestic shares