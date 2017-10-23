Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 51,958.60 54,052.00 50,628.90 44,085.70 Year Ending Dec-18 12 62,150.10 67,537.00 58,983.00 48,702.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.85 0.93 0.76 0.58 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.10 1.19 0.95 0.64 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.66 29.66 29.66 20.56