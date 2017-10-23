Edition:
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)

3669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 7
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.58 1.58 1.55 1.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 51,958.60 54,052.00 50,628.90 44,085.70
Year Ending Dec-18 12 62,150.10 67,537.00 58,983.00 48,702.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.85 0.93 0.76 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.10 1.19 0.95 0.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.66 29.66 29.66 20.56

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 51,958.60 51,958.60 51,117.10 51,790.00 44,085.70
Year Ending Dec-18 62,150.10 62,150.10 60,610.70 60,487.10 48,702.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.85 0.85 0.83 0.78 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 1.10 1.10 1.07 0.98 0.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd News