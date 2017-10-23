China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)
3669.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.58
|1.58
|1.55
|1.64
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|51,958.60
|54,052.00
|50,628.90
|44,085.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|62,150.10
|67,537.00
|58,983.00
|48,702.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.85
|0.93
|0.76
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.10
|1.19
|0.95
|0.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|29.66
|29.66
|29.66
|20.56
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|51,958.60
|51,958.60
|51,117.10
|51,790.00
|44,085.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|62,150.10
|62,150.10
|60,610.70
|60,487.10
|48,702.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.85
|0.85
|0.83
|0.78
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.10
|1.10
|1.07
|0.98
|0.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct
- BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services expects HY profit attributable to rise
- BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
- BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement